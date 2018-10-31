Orient Paper Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 186.73 crore, up 12.31% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 186.73 crore in September 2018 up 12.31% from Rs. 166.26 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.70 crore in September 2018 up 38.05% from Rs. 21.51 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.25 crore in September 2018 up 50.54% from Rs. 33.38 crore in September 2017.

Orient Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 1.40 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.69 in September 2017.

Orient Paper shares closed at 48.40 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given 13.48% returns over the last 6 months and -55.56% over the last 12 months.