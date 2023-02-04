 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Orient Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 253.13 crore, up 54.16% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Paper and Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 253.13 crore in December 2022 up 54.16% from Rs. 164.19 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.51 crore in December 2022 up 1226.22% from Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.96 crore in December 2022 up 3451.27% from Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2021.
Orient Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2021. Orient Paper shares closed at 45.15 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.70% returns over the last 6 months and 33.58% over the last 12 months.
Orient Paper and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations253.13220.14164.19
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations253.13220.14164.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials57.5054.3551.55
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.31-0.02-2.95
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost21.0618.9620.99
Depreciation7.527.787.72
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses108.10132.0393.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.277.03-6.50
Other Income1.176.500.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.4413.53-5.75
Interest1.591.891.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax60.8411.64-7.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax60.8411.64-7.00
Tax21.334.09-3.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.517.55-3.51
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.517.55-3.51
Equity Share Capital21.2221.2221.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.860.35-0.17
Diluted EPS1.860.35-0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.860.35-0.17
Diluted EPS1.860.35-0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 4, 2023 12:11 am