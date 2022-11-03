Orient Green Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.16 crore, down 21.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Green Power Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.16 crore in September 2022 down 21.23% from Rs. 7.82 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.67 crore in September 2022 down 99.7% from Rs. 3.34 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.50 crore in September 2022 down 43.68% from Rs. 1.74 crore in September 2021.
Orient Green shares closed at 8.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.68% returns over the last 6 months and 79.35% over the last 12 months.
|
|Orient Green Power Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.16
|6.75
|7.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.16
|6.75
|7.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.60
|0.48
|0.80
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.21
|10.41
|9.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.66
|-4.15
|-2.04
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.22
|0.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.51
|-3.93
|-1.75
|Interest
|3.91
|3.78
|1.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.42
|-7.71
|-2.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.42
|-7.71
|-2.87
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.42
|-7.71
|-2.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.25
|-0.15
|-0.47
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.67
|-7.86
|-3.34
|Equity Share Capital
|750.72
|750.72
|750.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.10
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.10
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.10
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.10
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited