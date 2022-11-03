 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Orient Green Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.16 crore, down 21.23% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Green Power Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.16 crore in September 2022 down 21.23% from Rs. 7.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.67 crore in September 2022 down 99.7% from Rs. 3.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.50 crore in September 2022 down 43.68% from Rs. 1.74 crore in September 2021.

Orient Green shares closed at 8.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.68% returns over the last 6 months and 79.35% over the last 12 months.

Orient Green Power Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.16 6.75 7.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.16 6.75 7.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.60 0.48 0.80
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.21 10.41 9.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.66 -4.15 -2.04
Other Income 0.15 0.22 0.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.51 -3.93 -1.75
Interest 3.91 3.78 1.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.42 -7.71 -2.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.42 -7.71 -2.87
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.42 -7.71 -2.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.25 -0.15 -0.47
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.67 -7.86 -3.34
Equity Share Capital 750.72 750.72 750.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 -0.10 -0.04
Diluted EPS -0.10 -0.10 -0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 -0.10 -0.04
Diluted EPS -0.10 -0.10 -0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am
