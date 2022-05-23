Orient Green Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.31 crore, down 1.62% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Green Power Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.31 crore in March 2022 down 1.62% from Rs. 7.43 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.82 crore in March 2022 down 185.54% from Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022 up 72.35% from Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2021.
Orient Green shares closed at 11.55 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 57.14% returns over the last 6 months and 402.17% over the last 12 months.
|Orient Green Power Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.31
|7.05
|7.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.31
|7.05
|7.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.81
|0.62
|0.73
|Depreciation
|0.01
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.26
|8.19
|10.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.77
|-1.76
|-3.81
|Other Income
|0.82
|0.43
|0.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.95
|-1.33
|-3.40
|Interest
|11.70
|0.99
|1.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.65
|-2.32
|-4.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.65
|-2.32
|-4.65
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.65
|-2.32
|-4.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-1.17
|-0.16
|-0.19
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.82
|-2.48
|-4.84
|Equity Share Capital
|750.72
|750.72
|750.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.03
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.03
|-0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.03
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.03
|-0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
