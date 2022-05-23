Orient Green Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.31 crore, down 1.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.31 crore in March 2022 down 1.62% from Rs. 7.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.82 crore in March 2022 down 185.54% from Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022 up 72.35% from Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2021.

Orient Green shares closed at 11.55 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 57.14% returns over the last 6 months and 402.17% over the last 12 months.