Orient Green Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.75 crore, down 11.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.75 crore in June 2022 down 11.18% from Rs. 7.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.86 crore in June 2022 down 276.08% from Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.92 crore in June 2022 down 452.11% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2021.

Orient Green shares closed at 9.20 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -49.17% returns over the last 6 months and 166.67% over the last 12 months.