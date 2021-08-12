Orient Green Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.60 crore, up 6.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.60 crore in June 2021 up 6.74% from Rs. 7.12 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2021 down 30.62% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2021 down 129.03% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2020.

Orient Green shares closed at 3.05 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.49% returns over the last 6 months and 41.86% over the last 12 months.