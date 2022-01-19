Orient Green Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.05 crore, down 6.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.05 crore in December 2021 down 6.5% from Rs. 7.54 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2021 down 704.88% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021 down 166.83% from Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2020.

Orient Green shares closed at 23.25 on January 18, 2022 (NSE)