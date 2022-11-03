Orient Green Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.82 crore, down 6.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.82 crore in September 2022 down 6.25% from Rs. 115.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.84 crore in September 2022 down 45.08% from Rs. 61.62 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.14 crore in September 2022 down 6.25% from Rs. 92.95 crore in September 2021.

Orient Green EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in September 2021.

Orient Green shares closed at 8.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.68% returns over the last 6 months and 79.35% over the last 12 months.