    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Orient Green Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.82 crore, down 6.25% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orient Green Power Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 107.82 crore in September 2022 down 6.25% from Rs. 115.01 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.84 crore in September 2022 down 45.08% from Rs. 61.62 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.14 crore in September 2022 down 6.25% from Rs. 92.95 crore in September 2021.

    Orient Green EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in September 2021.

    Orient Green shares closed at 8.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.68% returns over the last 6 months and 79.35% over the last 12 months.

    Orient Green Power Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations107.8277.69115.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations107.8277.69115.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.093.012.90
    Depreciation20.7720.7122.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.0120.9619.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.9533.0170.61
    Other Income0.420.500.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.3733.5170.64
    Interest26.5727.5631.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.805.9539.19
    Exceptional Items-4.794.1027.50
    P/L Before Tax35.0110.0566.69
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.0110.0566.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-1.21-1.29-7.04
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.808.7659.65
    Minority Interest0.040.091.97
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates33.848.8561.62
    Equity Share Capital750.72750.72750.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.450.130.82
    Diluted EPS0.450.130.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.450.130.82
    Diluted EPS0.450.130.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am