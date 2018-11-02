Orient Green Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 146.43 crore, Up 5.11% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orient Green Power Company are: Net Sales at Rs 146.43 crore in September 2018 Up 5.11% from Rs. 139.31 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.27 crore in September 2018 Down 18.51% from Rs. 44.51 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.85 crore in September 2018 Down 9.2% from Rs. 135.29 crore in September 2017. Orient Green EPS has Decreased to Rs. 0.48 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.59 in September 2017. Orient Green shares closed at 6.95 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -29.80% returns over the last 6 months and -27.23% over the last 12 months. Orient Green Power Company Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 146.43 94.28 139.31 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 146.43 94.28 139.31 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.68 3.29 3.58 Depreciation 30.28 28.52 31.85 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 23.23 19.48 24.27 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.23 43.00 79.61 Other Income 3.34 5.12 23.83 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.57 48.11 103.44 Interest 54.49 48.74 53.50 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.08 -0.63 49.94 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 38.08 -0.63 49.94 Tax 0.00 0.15 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.08 -0.78 49.94 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -2.58 -2.22 -6.45 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.50 -2.99 43.50 Minority Interest 0.77 -0.26 1.01 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 36.27 -3.26 44.51 Equity Share Capital 750.72 750.72 739.80 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.48 -0.04 0.59 Diluted EPS 0.48 -0.04 0.59 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.48 -0.04 0.59 Diluted EPS 0.48 -0.04 0.59 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Nov 2, 2018 12:37 pm