Orient Green Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 146.43 crore, Up 5.11% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 146.43 94.28 139.31 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 146.43 94.28 139.31 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.68 3.29 3.58 Depreciation 30.28 28.52 31.85 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 23.23 19.48 24.27 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.23 43.00 79.61 Other Income 3.34 5.12 23.83 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.57 48.11 103.44 Interest 54.49 48.74 53.50 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.08 -0.63 49.94 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 38.08 -0.63 49.94 Tax 0.00 0.15 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.08 -0.78 49.94 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -2.58 -2.22 -6.45 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.50 -2.99 43.50 Minority Interest 0.77 -0.26 1.01 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 36.27 -3.26 44.51 Equity Share Capital 750.72 750.72 739.80 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.48 -0.04 0.59 Diluted EPS 0.48 -0.04 0.59 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.48 -0.04 0.59 Diluted EPS 0.48 -0.04 0.59 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited