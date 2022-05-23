Orient Green Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.78 crore, down 0.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orient Green Power Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.78 crore in March 2022 down 0.05% from Rs. 37.80 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.55 crore in March 2022 up 22.32% from Rs. 43.19 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.12 crore in March 2022 up 36.47% from Rs. 14.01 crore in March 2021.
Orient Green shares closed at 11.55 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 57.14% returns over the last 6 months and 402.17% over the last 12 months.
|
|Orient Green Power Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.78
|82.53
|37.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.78
|82.53
|37.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.58
|2.69
|2.79
|Depreciation
|21.72
|22.21
|22.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.50
|19.81
|22.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.02
|37.82
|-9.62
|Other Income
|2.42
|0.01
|1.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.60
|37.83
|-8.34
|Interest
|28.08
|30.21
|34.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-30.68
|7.62
|-43.27
|Exceptional Items
|0.10
|-0.01
|3.60
|P/L Before Tax
|-30.58
|7.61
|-39.67
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-30.58
|7.61
|-39.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-1.77
|-1.33
|-2.97
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-32.35
|6.28
|-42.64
|Minority Interest
|-1.20
|-0.31
|-0.55
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-33.55
|5.97
|-43.19
|Equity Share Capital
|750.72
|750.72
|750.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|0.08
|-0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|0.08
|-0.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|0.08
|-0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|0.08
|-0.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited