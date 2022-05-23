Orient Green Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.78 crore, down 0.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.78 crore in March 2022 down 0.05% from Rs. 37.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.55 crore in March 2022 up 22.32% from Rs. 43.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.12 crore in March 2022 up 36.47% from Rs. 14.01 crore in March 2021.

Orient Green shares closed at 11.55 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 57.14% returns over the last 6 months and 402.17% over the last 12 months.