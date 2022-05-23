 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Orient Green Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.78 crore, down 0.05% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orient Green Power Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.78 crore in March 2022 down 0.05% from Rs. 37.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.55 crore in March 2022 up 22.32% from Rs. 43.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.12 crore in March 2022 up 36.47% from Rs. 14.01 crore in March 2021.

Orient Green shares closed at 11.55 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 57.14% returns over the last 6 months and 402.17% over the last 12 months.

Orient Green Power Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 37.78 82.53 37.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 37.78 82.53 37.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.58 2.69 2.79
Depreciation 21.72 22.21 22.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.50 19.81 22.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.02 37.82 -9.62
Other Income 2.42 0.01 1.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.60 37.83 -8.34
Interest 28.08 30.21 34.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -30.68 7.62 -43.27
Exceptional Items 0.10 -0.01 3.60
P/L Before Tax -30.58 7.61 -39.67
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -30.58 7.61 -39.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -1.77 -1.33 -2.97
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -32.35 6.28 -42.64
Minority Interest -1.20 -0.31 -0.55
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -33.55 5.97 -43.19
Equity Share Capital 750.72 750.72 750.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.42 0.08 -0.58
Diluted EPS -0.42 0.08 -0.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.42 0.08 -0.58
Diluted EPS -0.42 0.08 -0.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 10:00 am
