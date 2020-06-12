Orient Green Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 99.65 crore, up 23.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.65 crore in March 2020 up 23.15% from Rs. 80.92 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.62 crore in March 2020 up 243.82% from Rs. 15.73 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.48 crore in March 2020 up 20.88% from Rs. 63.27 crore in March 2019.

Orient Green EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2019.

Orient Green shares closed at 3.00 on June 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 42.86% returns over the last 6 months and -31.03% over the last 12 months.