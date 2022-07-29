Orient Green Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.69 crore, up 3.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.69 crore in June 2022 up 3.16% from Rs. 75.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.85 crore in June 2022 up 841.49% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.22 crore in June 2022 down 3.78% from Rs. 56.35 crore in June 2021.

Orient Green EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Orient Green shares closed at 9.20 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -49.17% returns over the last 6 months and 166.67% over the last 12 months.