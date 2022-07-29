 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Orient Green Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.69 crore, up 3.16% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 04:55 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orient Green Power Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 77.69 crore in June 2022 up 3.16% from Rs. 75.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.85 crore in June 2022 up 841.49% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.22 crore in June 2022 down 3.78% from Rs. 56.35 crore in June 2021.

Orient Green EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Orient Green shares closed at 9.20 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -49.17% returns over the last 6 months and 166.67% over the last 12 months.

Orient Green Power Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 77.69 37.78 75.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 77.69 37.78 75.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.01 2.58 2.99
Depreciation 20.71 21.72 22.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.96 18.50 18.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.01 -5.02 31.84
Other Income 0.50 2.42 2.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.51 -2.60 33.97
Interest 27.56 28.08 31.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.95 -30.68 2.10
Exceptional Items 4.10 0.10 0.73
P/L Before Tax 10.05 -30.58 2.83
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.05 -30.58 2.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -1.29 -1.77 -0.63
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.76 -32.35 2.20
Minority Interest 0.09 -1.20 -1.26
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.85 -33.55 0.94
Equity Share Capital 750.72 750.72 750.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.13 -0.42 0.01
Diluted EPS 0.13 -0.42 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.13 -0.42 0.01
Diluted EPS 0.13 -0.42 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Orient Green #Orient Green Power Company #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
first published: Jul 29, 2022 04:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.