Orient Green Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 75.31 crore, up 18.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.31 crore in June 2021 up 18.11% from Rs. 63.76 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2021 up 106.38% from Rs. 14.73 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.35 crore in June 2021 up 23.57% from Rs. 45.60 crore in June 2020.

Orient Green EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2020.

Orient Green shares closed at 3.05 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.49% returns over the last 6 months and 48.78% over the last 12 months.