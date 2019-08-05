Orient Green Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 93.28 crore, down 1.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orient Green Power Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 93.28 crore in June 2019 down 1.07% from Rs. 94.28 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2019 up 140.22% from Rs. 3.26 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.97 crore in June 2019 down 6.08% from Rs. 76.63 crore in June 2018.
Orient Green shares closed at 3.05 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.61% returns over the last 6 months and -61.39% over the last 12 months.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 06:07 pm