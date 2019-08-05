Orient Green Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 93.28 crore, down 1.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.28 crore in June 2019 down 1.07% from Rs. 94.28 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2019 up 140.22% from Rs. 3.26 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.97 crore in June 2019 down 6.08% from Rs. 76.63 crore in June 2018.

Orient Green shares closed at 3.05 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.61% returns over the last 6 months and -61.39% over the last 12 months.