Orient Green Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 82.53 crore, up 67.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.53 crore in December 2021 up 67.1% from Rs. 49.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.97 crore in December 2021 up 128.8% from Rs. 20.73 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.04 crore in December 2021 up 70.96% from Rs. 35.12 crore in December 2020.

Orient Green EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2020.

Orient Green shares closed at 23.25 on January 18, 2022 (NSE)