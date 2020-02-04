Orient Green Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 41.68 crore, up 24.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.68 crore in December 2019 up 24.29% from Rs. 33.53 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.34 crore in December 2019 up 42.07% from Rs. 66.18 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.62 crore in December 2019 up 101.49% from Rs. 10.73 crore in December 2018.

Orient Green shares closed at 2.00 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -32.20% returns over the last 6 months and -56.52% over the last 12 months.