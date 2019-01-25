Orient Green Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 33.53 crore, down 40.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orient Green Power Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 33.53 crore in December 2018 down 40.22% from Rs. 56.09 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.18 crore in December 2018 down 29.57% from Rs. 51.08 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.73 crore in December 2018 down 70% from Rs. 35.77 crore in December 2017.
Orient Green shares closed at 5.70 on January 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.38% returns over the last 6 months and -55.81% over the last 12 months.
|
|Orient Green Power Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33.53
|146.43
|56.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|33.53
|146.43
|56.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.36
|3.68
|3.24
|Depreciation
|27.30
|30.28
|30.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.54
|23.23
|19.24
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.66
|89.23
|2.76
|Other Income
|0.10
|3.34
|2.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.57
|92.57
|4.92
|Interest
|47.80
|54.49
|53.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-64.37
|38.08
|-48.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-64.37
|38.08
|-48.50
|Tax
|--
|0.00
|0.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-64.37
|38.08
|-49.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-1.37
|-2.58
|-1.98
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-65.74
|35.50
|-51.08
|Minority Interest
|-0.44
|0.77
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-66.18
|36.27
|-51.08
|Equity Share Capital
|750.72
|750.72
|739.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.88
|0.48
|-0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.88
|0.48
|-0.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.88
|0.48
|-0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.88
|0.48
|-0.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited