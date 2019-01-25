Orient Green Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 33.53 crore, down 40.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.53 crore in December 2018 down 40.22% from Rs. 56.09 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.18 crore in December 2018 down 29.57% from Rs. 51.08 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.73 crore in December 2018 down 70% from Rs. 35.77 crore in December 2017.

Orient Green shares closed at 5.70 on January 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.38% returns over the last 6 months and -55.81% over the last 12 months.