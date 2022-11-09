 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Orient Electric Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 510.59 crore, down 14.1% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Electric Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 510.59 crore in September 2022 down 14.1% from Rs. 594.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 down 100.81% from Rs. 34.77 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.08 crore in September 2022 down 71.4% from Rs. 63.22 crore in September 2021.

Orient Electric shares closed at 263.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.01% returns over the last 6 months and -32.85% over the last 12 months.

Orient Electric Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 510.59 621.63 594.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 510.59 621.63 594.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 103.70 228.32 188.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 236.37 240.12 263.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 36.30 -19.64 -27.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.38 46.79 49.17
Depreciation 13.11 12.79 11.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 79.23 87.89 58.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.50 25.36 50.16
Other Income 6.47 5.19 1.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.97 30.55 51.50
Interest 4.84 5.16 4.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.13 25.39 46.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.13 25.39 46.55
Tax 0.41 6.44 11.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.28 18.95 34.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.28 18.95 34.77
Equity Share Capital 21.27 21.22 21.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.89 1.64
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.89 1.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.89 1.64
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.89 1.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Consumer Goods - Electronic #Earnings First-Cut #Orient Electric #Orient Electric Limited #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:31 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.