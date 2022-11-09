English
    Orient Electric Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 510.59 crore, down 14.1% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Electric Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 510.59 crore in September 2022 down 14.1% from Rs. 594.38 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 down 100.81% from Rs. 34.77 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.08 crore in September 2022 down 71.4% from Rs. 63.22 crore in September 2021.

    Orient Electric shares closed at 263.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.01% returns over the last 6 months and -32.85% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Orient Electric Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations510.59621.63594.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations510.59621.63594.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials103.70228.32188.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods236.37240.12263.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks36.30-19.64-27.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.3846.7949.17
    Depreciation13.1112.7911.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses79.2387.8958.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.5025.3650.16
    Other Income6.475.191.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.9730.5551.50
    Interest4.845.164.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.1325.3946.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.1325.3946.55
    Tax0.416.4411.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.2818.9534.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.2818.9534.77
    Equity Share Capital21.2721.2221.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.891.64
    Diluted EPS-0.010.891.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.891.64
    Diluted EPS-0.010.891.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

