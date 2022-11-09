Orient Electric Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 510.59 crore, down 14.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 510.59 crore in September 2022 down 14.1% from Rs. 594.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 down 100.81% from Rs. 34.77 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.08 crore in September 2022 down 71.4% from Rs. 63.22 crore in September 2021.

Orient Electric shares closed at 263.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.01% returns over the last 6 months and -32.85% over the last 12 months.