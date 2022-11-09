Orient Electric Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 510.59 crore, down 14.1% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Electric Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 510.59 crore in September 2022 down 14.1% from Rs. 594.38 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 down 100.81% from Rs. 34.77 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.08 crore in September 2022 down 71.4% from Rs. 63.22 crore in September 2021.
Orient Electric shares closed at 263.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.01% returns over the last 6 months and -32.85% over the last 12 months.
|Orient Electric Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|510.59
|621.63
|594.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|510.59
|621.63
|594.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|103.70
|228.32
|188.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|236.37
|240.12
|263.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|36.30
|-19.64
|-27.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|43.38
|46.79
|49.17
|Depreciation
|13.11
|12.79
|11.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|79.23
|87.89
|58.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.50
|25.36
|50.16
|Other Income
|6.47
|5.19
|1.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.97
|30.55
|51.50
|Interest
|4.84
|5.16
|4.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.13
|25.39
|46.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.13
|25.39
|46.55
|Tax
|0.41
|6.44
|11.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.28
|18.95
|34.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.28
|18.95
|34.77
|Equity Share Capital
|21.27
|21.22
|21.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.89
|1.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.89
|1.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.89
|1.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.89
|1.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited