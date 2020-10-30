172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|orient-electric-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-433-77-crore-down-0-2-y-o-y-6038821.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Orient Electric Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 433.77 crore, down 0.2% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Electric Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 433.77 crore in September 2020 down 0.2% from Rs. 434.65 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.42 crore in September 2020 up 558.94% from Rs. 4.92 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.50 crore in September 2020 up 157.37% from Rs. 22.73 crore in September 2019.

Orient Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 1.53 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.23 in September 2019.

Orient Electric shares closed at 211.85 on October 29, 2020 (NSE)

Orient Electric Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations433.77178.78434.65
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations433.77178.78434.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials128.9615.57150.80
Purchase of Traded Goods157.0255.02168.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.4656.95-33.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost42.3242.6049.16
Depreciation10.7310.659.90
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses44.2527.8977.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.03-29.9011.96
Other Income0.740.860.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.77-29.0412.83
Interest4.476.285.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.30-35.327.77
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax43.30-35.327.77
Tax10.88-8.032.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.42-27.294.92
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.42-27.294.92
Equity Share Capital21.2221.2221.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.53-1.290.23
Diluted EPS1.52-1.290.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.53-1.290.23
Diluted EPS1.52-1.290.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Consumer Goods - Electronic #Earnings First-Cut #Orient Electric #Orient Electric Limited #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.