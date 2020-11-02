Orient Electric Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 433.77 crore, down 0.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 433.77 crore in September 2020 down 0.2% from Rs. 434.65 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.42 crore in September 2020 up 558.94% from Rs. 4.92 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.50 crore in September 2020 up 157.37% from Rs. 22.73 crore in September 2019.

Orient Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 1.53 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.23 in September 2019.

Orient Electric shares closed at 207.80 on October 30, 2020 (NSE)