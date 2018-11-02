Orient Electric Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 375.18 crore, up 15.34% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 375.18 crore in September 2018 up 15.34% from Rs. 325.29 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.88 crore in September 2018 up 29.56% from Rs. 5.31 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.88 crore in September 2018 up 3.6% from Rs. 19.19 crore in September 2017.

Orient Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.25 in September 2017.

Orient Electric shares closed at 125.05 on November 01, 2018 (NSE)