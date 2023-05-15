English
    Orient Electric Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 657.91 crore, down 12.67% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Electric Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 657.91 crore in March 2023 down 12.67% from Rs. 753.32 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.62 crore in March 2023 down 49.53% from Rs. 48.78 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.70 crore in March 2023 down 36.76% from Rs. 83.33 crore in March 2022.

    Orient Electric EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.30 in March 2022.

    Orient Electric shares closed at 218.75 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.63% returns over the last 6 months and -29.18% over the last 12 months.

    Orient Electric Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations657.91739.04753.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations657.91739.04753.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials202.50227.53216.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods258.69293.77278.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.286.2448.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost45.0957.3445.96
    Depreciation13.7413.8611.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses94.9999.3083.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.6241.0068.74
    Other Income6.348.612.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.9649.6171.42
    Interest6.126.035.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.8443.5865.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.8443.5865.47
    Tax8.2211.0216.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.6232.5648.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.6232.5648.78
    Equity Share Capital21.2821.2721.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.161.532.30
    Diluted EPS1.161.532.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.161.532.30
    Diluted EPS1.161.532.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Consumer Goods - Electronic #Earnings First-Cut #Orient Electric #Orient Electric Limited #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 10:01 am