Orient Electric Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 657.91 crore, down 12.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 657.91 crore in March 2023 down 12.67% from Rs. 753.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.62 crore in March 2023 down 49.53% from Rs. 48.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.70 crore in March 2023 down 36.76% from Rs. 83.33 crore in March 2022.

Orient Electric EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.30 in March 2022.

Orient Electric shares closed at 218.75 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.63% returns over the last 6 months and -29.18% over the last 12 months.