Orient Electric Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 753.32 crore, down 6.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 753.32 crore in March 2022 down 6.04% from Rs. 801.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.78 crore in March 2022 down 22.16% from Rs. 62.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.33 crore in March 2022 down 17.33% from Rs. 100.80 crore in March 2021.

Orient Electric EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.95 in March 2021.

Orient Electric shares closed at 317.45 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)