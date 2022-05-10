 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Orient Electric Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 753.32 crore, down 6.04% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Electric Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 753.32 crore in March 2022 down 6.04% from Rs. 801.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.78 crore in March 2022 down 22.16% from Rs. 62.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.33 crore in March 2022 down 17.33% from Rs. 100.80 crore in March 2021.

Orient Electric EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.95 in March 2021.

Orient Electric shares closed at 317.45 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)

Orient Electric Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 753.32 678.35 801.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 753.32 678.35 801.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 216.31 220.00 316.13
Purchase of Traded Goods 278.62 267.03 286.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 48.72 4.14 -25.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 45.96 48.65 47.74
Depreciation 11.91 11.84 10.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 83.06 72.07 79.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.74 54.62 85.88
Other Income 2.68 0.89 3.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.42 55.51 89.87
Interest 5.95 4.58 5.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 65.47 50.93 84.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 65.47 50.93 84.48
Tax 16.69 12.85 21.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.78 38.08 62.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.78 38.08 62.67
Equity Share Capital 21.22 21.22 21.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.30 1.79 2.95
Diluted EPS 2.29 1.79 2.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.30 1.79 2.95
Diluted EPS 2.29 1.79 2.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Consumer Goods - Electronic #Earnings First-Cut #Orient Electric #Orient Electric Limited #Results
first published: May 10, 2022 05:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.