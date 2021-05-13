Orient Electric Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 801.71 crore, up 42.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 801.71 crore in March 2021 up 42.36% from Rs. 563.14 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.67 crore in March 2021 up 75.15% from Rs. 35.78 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.80 crore in March 2021 up 51.22% from Rs. 66.66 crore in March 2020.

Orient Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 2.95 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.69 in March 2020.

Orient Electric shares closed at 288.85 on May 11, 2021 (NSE)