Orient Electric Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 801.71 crore, up 42.36% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Electric Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 801.71 crore in March 2021 up 42.36% from Rs. 563.14 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.67 crore in March 2021 up 75.15% from Rs. 35.78 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.80 crore in March 2021 up 51.22% from Rs. 66.66 crore in March 2020.

Orient Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 2.95 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.69 in March 2020.

Orient Electric shares closed at 288.85 on May 11, 2021 (NSE)

Orient Electric Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations801.71618.34563.14
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations801.71618.34563.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials316.13194.54197.85
Purchase of Traded Goods286.79232.24175.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-25.40-0.3317.60
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost47.7446.5149.57
Depreciation10.9310.8410.56
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses79.6461.1957.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.8873.3554.64
Other Income3.990.681.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.8774.0356.10
Interest5.394.597.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax84.4869.4448.42
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax84.4869.4448.42
Tax21.8117.5012.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.6751.9435.78
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.6751.9435.78
Equity Share Capital21.2221.2221.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.952.451.69
Diluted EPS2.942.441.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.952.451.69
Diluted EPS2.942.441.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Consumer Goods - Electronic #Earnings First-Cut #Orient Electric #Orient Electric Limited #Results
first published: May 13, 2021 09:44 am

