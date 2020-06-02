Orient Electric Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 563.14 crore, down 11.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 563.14 crore in March 2020 down 11.69% from Rs. 637.70 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.78 crore in March 2020 down 7.35% from Rs. 38.62 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.66 crore in March 2020 down 8.95% from Rs. 73.21 crore in March 2019.

Orient Electric EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.69 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.82 in March 2019.

Orient Electric shares closed at 177.70 on June 01, 2020 (NSE)