    Orient Electric Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 705.63 crore, up 13.51% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Electric Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 705.63 crore in June 2023 up 13.51% from Rs. 621.63 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.69 crore in June 2023 up 3.91% from Rs. 18.95 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.85 crore in June 2023 up 8.1% from Rs. 43.34 crore in June 2022.
    Orient Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.89 in June 2022.Orient Electric shares closed at 230.45 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.34% returns over the last 6 months and -9.75% over the last 12 months.
    Orient Electric Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations705.63657.91621.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations705.63657.91621.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials283.14202.50228.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods267.15258.69240.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-60.9810.28-19.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost67.1045.0946.79
    Depreciation14.3213.7412.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses105.2394.9987.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.6732.6225.36
    Other Income2.866.345.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.5338.9630.55
    Interest5.936.125.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.6032.8425.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.6032.8425.39
    Tax6.918.226.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.6924.6218.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.6924.6218.95
    Equity Share Capital21.3421.2821.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.921.160.89
    Diluted EPS0.921.160.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.921.160.89
    Diluted EPS0.921.160.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:44 pm

