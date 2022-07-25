 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Orient Electric Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 621.63 crore, up 47.19% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 10:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Electric Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 621.63 crore in June 2022 up 47.19% from Rs. 422.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.95 crore in June 2022 up 278.24% from Rs. 5.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.34 crore in June 2022 up 86.57% from Rs. 23.23 crore in June 2021.

Orient Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2021.

Orient Electric shares closed at 286.90 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)

Orient Electric Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 621.63 753.32 422.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 621.63 753.32 422.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 228.32 216.31 218.04
Purchase of Traded Goods 240.12 278.62 169.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.64 48.72 -80.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 46.79 45.96 46.68
Depreciation 12.79 11.91 11.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 87.89 83.06 46.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.36 68.74 10.72
Other Income 5.19 2.68 0.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.55 71.42 11.62
Interest 5.16 5.95 4.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.39 65.47 6.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.39 65.47 6.81
Tax 6.44 16.69 1.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.95 48.78 5.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.95 48.78 5.01
Equity Share Capital 21.22 21.22 21.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.89 2.30 0.24
Diluted EPS 0.89 2.29 0.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.89 2.30 0.24
Diluted EPS 0.89 2.29 0.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 25, 2022 10:33 pm
