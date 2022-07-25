Orient Electric Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 621.63 crore, up 47.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 621.63 crore in June 2022 up 47.19% from Rs. 422.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.95 crore in June 2022 up 278.24% from Rs. 5.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.34 crore in June 2022 up 86.57% from Rs. 23.23 crore in June 2021.

Orient Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2021.

Orient Electric shares closed at 286.90 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)