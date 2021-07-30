Orient Electric Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 422.32 crore, up 136.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 422.32 crore in June 2021 up 136.22% from Rs. 178.78 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.01 crore in June 2021 up 118.36% from Rs. 27.29 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.23 crore in June 2021 up 226.32% from Rs. 18.39 crore in June 2020.

Orient Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.29 in June 2020.

Orient Electric shares closed at 334.85 on July 29, 2021 (NSE)