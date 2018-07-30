Orient Electric standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 435.50 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 435.50 623.04 305.13 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 435.50 623.04 305.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 180.41 229.73 138.64 Purchase of Traded Goods 128.10 147.39 89.06 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -20.81 30.78 -24.75 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 41.53 37.48 33.29 Depreciation 5.08 4.73 5.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 79.73 94.70 59.36 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.47 78.21 4.54 Other Income 1.92 0.69 1.55 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.39 78.90 6.09 Interest 5.28 7.19 6.63 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.11 71.71 -0.54 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 18.11 71.71 -0.54 Tax 6.06 24.72 -0.09 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.04 46.99 -0.45 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.04 46.99 -0.45 Equity Share Capital 21.22 21.22 21.22 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.57 2.21 -- Diluted EPS 0.57 2.21 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.57 2.21 -- Diluted EPS 0.57 2.21 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited