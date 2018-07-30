Orient Electric standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 435.50 crore

Orient Electric Limited has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 435.50 crore and a net profit of Rs 12.04 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Orient Electric Limited has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 435.50 crore and a net profit of Rs 12.04 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 305.13 crore and net loss was Rs 0.45 crore. Orient Electric shares closed at 131.70 on July 27, 2018 (NSE) Orient Electric Limited Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 435.50 623.04 305.13 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 435.50 623.04 305.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 180.41 229.73 138.64 Purchase of Traded Goods 128.10 147.39 89.06 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -20.81 30.78 -24.75 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 41.53 37.48 33.29 Depreciation 5.08 4.73 5.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 79.73 94.70 59.36 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.47 78.21 4.54 Other Income 1.92 0.69 1.55 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.39 78.90 6.09 Interest 5.28 7.19 6.63 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.11 71.71 -0.54 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 18.11 71.71 -0.54 Tax 6.06 24.72 -0.09 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.04 46.99 -0.45 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.04 46.99 -0.45 Equity Share Capital 21.22 21.22 21.22 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.57 2.21 -- Diluted EPS 0.57 2.21 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.57 2.21 -- Diluted EPS 0.57 2.21 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jul 30, 2018 02:57 pm