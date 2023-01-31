 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Orient Electric Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 739.04 crore, up 8.95% Y-o-Y

Jan 31, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Electric Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 739.04 crore in December 2022 up 8.95% from Rs. 678.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.56 crore in December 2022 down 14.5% from Rs. 38.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.47 crore in December 2022 down 5.76% from Rs. 67.35 crore in December 2021.

Orient Electric Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 739.04 510.59 678.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 739.04 510.59 678.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 227.53 103.70 220.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 293.77 236.37 267.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.24 36.30 4.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 57.34 43.38 48.65
Depreciation 13.86 13.11 11.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 99.30 79.23 72.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.00 -1.50 54.62
Other Income 8.61 6.47 0.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.61 4.97 55.51
Interest 6.03 4.84 4.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.58 0.13 50.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 43.58 0.13 50.93
Tax 11.02 0.41 12.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.56 -0.28 38.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.56 -0.28 38.08
Equity Share Capital 21.27 21.27 21.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.53 -0.01 1.79
Diluted EPS 1.53 -0.01 1.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.53 -0.01 1.79
Diluted EPS 1.53 -0.01 1.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited