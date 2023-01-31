Orient Electric Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 739.04 crore, up 8.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 739.04 crore in December 2022 up 8.95% from Rs. 678.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.56 crore in December 2022 down 14.5% from Rs. 38.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.47 crore in December 2022 down 5.76% from Rs. 67.35 crore in December 2021.