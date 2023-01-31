English
    Orient Electric Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 739.04 crore, up 8.95% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Electric Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 739.04 crore in December 2022 up 8.95% from Rs. 678.35 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.56 crore in December 2022 down 14.5% from Rs. 38.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.47 crore in December 2022 down 5.76% from Rs. 67.35 crore in December 2021.

    Orient Electric Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations739.04510.59678.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations739.04510.59678.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials227.53103.70220.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods293.77236.37267.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.2436.304.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost57.3443.3848.65
    Depreciation13.8613.1111.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses99.3079.2372.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.00-1.5054.62
    Other Income8.616.470.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.614.9755.51
    Interest6.034.844.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.580.1350.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax43.580.1350.93
    Tax11.020.4112.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.56-0.2838.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.56-0.2838.08
    Equity Share Capital21.2721.2721.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.53-0.011.79
    Diluted EPS1.53-0.011.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.53-0.011.79
    Diluted EPS1.53-0.011.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
