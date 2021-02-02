Orient Electric Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 618.34 crore, up 24.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 618.34 crore in December 2020 up 24.74% from Rs. 495.69 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.94 crore in December 2020 up 172.65% from Rs. 19.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.87 crore in December 2020 up 82.52% from Rs. 46.50 crore in December 2019.

Orient Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 2.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.90 in December 2019.

Orient Electric shares closed at 271.15 on February 01, 2021 (NSE)