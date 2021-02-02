MARKET NEWS

Orient Electric Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 618.34 crore, up 24.74% Y-o-Y

February 02, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Electric Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 618.34 crore in December 2020 up 24.74% from Rs. 495.69 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.94 crore in December 2020 up 172.65% from Rs. 19.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.87 crore in December 2020 up 82.52% from Rs. 46.50 crore in December 2019.

Orient Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 2.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.90 in December 2019.

Orient Electric shares closed at 271.15 on February 01, 2021 (NSE)

Orient Electric Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations618.34433.77495.69
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations618.34433.77495.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials194.54128.96195.70
Purchase of Traded Goods232.24157.02163.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.333.46-45.75
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost46.5142.3250.95
Depreciation10.8410.7310.42
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses61.1944.2586.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.3547.0334.84
Other Income0.680.741.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.0347.7736.08
Interest4.594.476.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax69.4443.3029.47
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax69.4443.3029.47
Tax17.5010.8810.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.9432.4219.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.9432.4219.05
Equity Share Capital21.2221.2221.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.451.530.90
Diluted EPS2.441.520.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.451.530.90
Diluted EPS2.441.520.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 2, 2021 09:11 am

