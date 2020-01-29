Orient Electric Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 495.69 crore, up 17.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 495.69 crore in December 2019 up 17.9% from Rs. 420.43 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.05 crore in December 2019 up 61.94% from Rs. 11.76 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.50 crore in December 2019 up 58.87% from Rs. 29.27 crore in December 2018.

Orient Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.55 in December 2018.

Orient Electric shares closed at 230.35 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)