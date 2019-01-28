Orient Electric Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 420.43 crore, up 21.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 420.43 crore in December 2018 up 21.4% from Rs. 346.31 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.76 crore in December 2018 down 3.34% from Rs. 12.17 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.27 crore in December 2018 up 4.02% from Rs. 28.14 crore in December 2017.

Orient Electric EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2017.

Orient Electric shares closed at 144.55 on January 25, 2019 (NSE)