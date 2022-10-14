 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Orient Electric Q2 PAT may dip 31.3% YoY to Rs. 23.9 cr: Yes Securities

Oct 14, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

The share price consistently declined in the last five trading sessions and it fell 16 percent to Rs 189.80 on September 22 from Rs 226.15 on September 15.

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer Durables sector. The brokerage house expects Orient Electric to report net profit at Rs. 23.9 crore down 31.3% year-on-year (up 26% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 4.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 621.1 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 326 percent Y-o-Y (up 102 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 44.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
first published: Oct 14, 2022 11:40 am
