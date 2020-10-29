172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|orient-electric-q2-net-up-six-fold-to-rs-32-42-crore-6034161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 12:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Orient Electric Q2 net up six-fold to Rs 32.42 crore

The CK Birla group firm had posted a net profit of Rs 4.92 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Orient Electric said in a regulatory filing.

Orient Electric has reported an over six-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 32.42 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, helped by lower expenses.

Its revenue from operations was down 0.2 per cent to Rs 433.77 crore during the period, against Rs 434.65 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Its revenue from operations was down 0.2 per cent to Rs 433.77 crore during the period, against Rs 434.65 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Orient Electric’s total expenses stood at Rs 391.21 crore in the second quarter of 2020-21, as against Rs 427.75 crore, down 8.54 percent.

Shares of Orient Electric Ltd were trading 5.54 percent higher at Rs 214.45 on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 12:33 pm

