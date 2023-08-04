English
    ORIENT CERATECH Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.81 crore, down 20.99% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ORIENT CERATECH are:

    Net Sales at Rs 72.81 crore in June 2023 down 20.99% from Rs. 92.16 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.23 crore in June 2023 up 10.44% from Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.86 crore in June 2023 down 15.39% from Rs. 9.29 crore in June 2022.

    ORIENT CERATECH EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in June 2022.

    ORIENT CERATECH shares closed at 34.58 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.19% returns over the last 6 months and 28.31% over the last 12 months.

    ORIENT CERATECH
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations72.8187.1892.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations72.8187.1892.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.0726.5633.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.3617.9422.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.963.96-1.53
    Power & Fuel8.29--7.28
    Employees Cost7.435.556.49
    Depreciation3.062.963.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.7923.7215.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.776.515.63
    Other Income1.041.140.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.807.656.28
    Interest0.721.050.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.086.605.43
    Exceptional Items1.70----
    P/L Before Tax5.786.605.43
    Tax1.560.711.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.235.893.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.235.893.83
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.235.893.83
    Equity Share Capital11.9711.9711.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.350.490.32
    Diluted EPS0.350.490.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.350.490.32
    Diluted EPS0.350.490.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:22 am

