ORIENT CERATECH Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.81 crore, down 20.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.81 crore in June 2023 down 20.99% from Rs. 92.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.23 crore in June 2023 up 10.44% from Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.86 crore in June 2023 down 15.39% from Rs. 9.29 crore in June 2022.

ORIENT CERATECH EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in June 2022.

ORIENT CERATECH shares closed at 34.58 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.19% returns over the last 6 months and 28.31% over the last 12 months.