Orient Cement Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 615.28 crore, up 0.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 615.28 crore in September 2022 up 0.35% from Rs. 613.12 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.50 crore in September 2022 down 116.7% from Rs. 56.88 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.39 crore in September 2022 down 72.7% from Rs. 136.97 crore in September 2021.
Orient Cement shares closed at 136.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.44% returns over the last 6 months and -23.67% over the last 12 months.
|
|Orient Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|615.28
|713.94
|613.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|615.28
|713.94
|613.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|82.77
|94.34
|86.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|24.37
|-16.44
|-9.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|228.68
|--
|Employees Cost
|43.29
|42.99
|36.94
|Depreciation
|36.93
|36.33
|36.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|432.29
|262.17
|365.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.38
|65.86
|97.54
|Other Income
|4.83
|1.21
|2.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.46
|67.07
|100.54
|Interest
|10.54
|7.98
|14.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.09
|59.09
|85.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.09
|59.09
|85.65
|Tax
|-0.59
|21.67
|28.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.50
|37.42
|56.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.50
|37.42
|56.88
|Equity Share Capital
|20.49
|20.49
|20.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|1.83
|2.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|1.83
|2.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|1.83
|2.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|1.83
|2.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited