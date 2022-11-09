 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Orient Cement Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 615.28 crore, up 0.35% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 06:58 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 615.28 crore in September 2022 up 0.35% from Rs. 613.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.50 crore in September 2022 down 116.7% from Rs. 56.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.39 crore in September 2022 down 72.7% from Rs. 136.97 crore in September 2021.

Orient Cement shares closed at 136.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.44% returns over the last 6 months and -23.67% over the last 12 months.

Orient Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 615.28 713.94 613.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 615.28 713.94 613.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 82.77 94.34 86.07
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 24.37 -16.44 -9.18
Power & Fuel -- 228.68 --
Employees Cost 43.29 42.99 36.94
Depreciation 36.93 36.33 36.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 432.29 262.17 365.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.38 65.86 97.54
Other Income 4.83 1.21 2.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.46 67.07 100.54
Interest 10.54 7.98 14.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.09 59.09 85.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -10.09 59.09 85.65
Tax -0.59 21.67 28.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.50 37.42 56.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.50 37.42 56.88
Equity Share Capital 20.49 20.49 20.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.46 1.83 2.78
Diluted EPS -0.46 1.83 2.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.46 1.83 2.78
Diluted EPS -0.46 1.83 2.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:40 pm
