Orient Cement Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 615.28 crore, up 0.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 615.28 crore in September 2022 up 0.35% from Rs. 613.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.50 crore in September 2022 down 116.7% from Rs. 56.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.39 crore in September 2022 down 72.7% from Rs. 136.97 crore in September 2021.

Orient Cement shares closed at 136.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.44% returns over the last 6 months and -23.67% over the last 12 months.