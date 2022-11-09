English
    Orient Cement Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 615.28 crore, up 0.35% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 06:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 615.28 crore in September 2022 up 0.35% from Rs. 613.12 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.50 crore in September 2022 down 116.7% from Rs. 56.88 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.39 crore in September 2022 down 72.7% from Rs. 136.97 crore in September 2021.

    Orient Cement shares closed at 136.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.44% returns over the last 6 months and -23.67% over the last 12 months.

    Orient Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations615.28713.94613.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations615.28713.94613.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials82.7794.3486.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.37-16.44-9.18
    Power & Fuel--228.68--
    Employees Cost43.2942.9936.94
    Depreciation36.9336.3336.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses432.29262.17365.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.3865.8697.54
    Other Income4.831.212.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.4667.07100.54
    Interest10.547.9814.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.0959.0985.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.0959.0985.65
    Tax-0.5921.6728.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.5037.4256.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.5037.4256.88
    Equity Share Capital20.4920.4920.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.461.832.78
    Diluted EPS-0.461.832.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.461.832.78
    Diluted EPS-0.461.832.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:40 pm