Orient Cement Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 613.12 crore, up 28.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 613.12 crore in September 2021 up 28.4% from Rs. 477.50 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.88 crore in September 2021 up 63.36% from Rs. 34.82 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.97 crore in September 2021 up 18.16% from Rs. 115.92 crore in September 2020.

Orient Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 2.78 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.70 in September 2020.

Orient Cement shares closed at 152.90 on October 22, 2021 (NSE)