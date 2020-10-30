Orient Cement Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 477.50 crore, down 7.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 477.50 crore in September 2020 down 7.28% from Rs. 514.99 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.82 crore in September 2020 up 552.19% from Rs. 7.70 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.92 crore in September 2020 up 100.62% from Rs. 57.78 crore in September 2019.

Orient Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2019.

Orient Cement shares closed at 66.35 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 62.22% returns over the last 6 months and -15.48% over the last 12 months.