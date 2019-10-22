Orient Cement Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 514.99 crore, down 8.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 514.99 crore in September 2019 down 8.17% from Rs. 560.78 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.70 crore in September 2019 up 54.03% from Rs. 16.75 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.78 crore in September 2019 up 51.22% from Rs. 38.21 crore in September 2018.
Orient Cement shares closed at 89.20 on October 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.46% returns over the last 6 months and 1.83% over the last 12 months.
The Great Diwali Discount!Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
|Orient Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|514.99
|687.79
|560.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|514.99
|687.79
|560.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|49.69
|60.45
|70.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.83
|-10.92
|3.84
|Power & Fuel
|132.65
|159.91
|154.96
|Employees Cost
|39.54
|41.34
|39.31
|Depreciation
|36.51
|35.25
|32.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|245.30
|287.45
|256.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.13
|114.32
|2.87
|Other Income
|4.15
|3.57
|2.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.27
|117.89
|5.32
|Interest
|32.05
|31.27
|31.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.78
|86.62
|-25.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.78
|86.62
|-25.69
|Tax
|-3.08
|30.72
|-8.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.70
|55.90
|-16.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.70
|55.90
|-16.75
|Equity Share Capital
|20.49
|20.49
|20.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|2.73
|-0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|2.73
|-0.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|2.73
|-0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|2.73
|-0.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .