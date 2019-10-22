Orient Cement Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 514.99 crore, down 8.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 514.99 crore in September 2019 down 8.17% from Rs. 560.78 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.70 crore in September 2019 up 54.03% from Rs. 16.75 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.78 crore in September 2019 up 51.22% from Rs. 38.21 crore in September 2018.

Orient Cement shares closed at 89.20 on October 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.46% returns over the last 6 months and 1.83% over the last 12 months.