Orient Cement Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 560.78 crore, up 7.21% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 560.78 crore in September 2018 up 7.21% from Rs. 523.07 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.75 crore in September 2018 down 264.94% from Rs. 10.15 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.21 crore in September 2018 down 54.05% from Rs. 83.15 crore in September 2017.
Orient Cement shares closed at 89.70 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -38.77% returns over the last 6 months and -49.75% over the last 12 months.
|
|Orient Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|560.78
|639.90
|523.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|560.78
|639.90
|523.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|70.80
|79.92
|62.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.84
|-13.83
|-9.89
|Power & Fuel
|154.96
|177.85
|131.39
|Employees Cost
|39.31
|39.97
|35.73
|Depreciation
|32.89
|32.43
|31.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|256.12
|270.57
|228.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.87
|53.00
|42.77
|Other Income
|2.45
|3.34
|8.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.32
|56.34
|51.32
|Interest
|31.01
|29.40
|33.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.69
|26.94
|17.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.69
|26.94
|17.68
|Tax
|-8.94
|10.92
|7.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.75
|16.02
|10.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.75
|16.02
|10.15
|Equity Share Capital
|20.49
|20.49
|20.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|0.78
|0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|0.78
|0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|0.78
|0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|0.78
|0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited