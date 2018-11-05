Orient Cement Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 560.78 crore, up 7.21% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 560.78 crore in September 2018 up 7.21% from Rs. 523.07 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.75 crore in September 2018 down 264.94% from Rs. 10.15 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.21 crore in September 2018 down 54.05% from Rs. 83.15 crore in September 2017.

Orient Cement shares closed at 89.70 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -38.77% returns over the last 6 months and -49.75% over the last 12 months.