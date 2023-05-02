Orient Cement Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 876.03 crore, up 8.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 876.03 crore in March 2023 up 8.98% from Rs. 803.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.38 crore in March 2023 down 8% from Rs. 73.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.30 crore in March 2023 down 7.1% from Rs. 155.33 crore in March 2022.