Orient Cement Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 876.03 crore, up 8.98% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 876.03 crore in March 2023 up 8.98% from Rs. 803.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.38 crore in March 2023 down 8% from Rs. 73.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.30 crore in March 2023 down 7.1% from Rs. 155.33 crore in March 2022.

Orient Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 876.03 732.29 803.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 876.03 732.29 803.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 127.45 98.91 110.37
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -20.56 -4.36 -8.56
Power & Fuel -- 227.39 218.33
Employees Cost 37.25 42.57 33.96
Depreciation 36.47 37.09 36.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 592.44 277.45 296.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 102.99 53.24 116.73
Other Income 4.85 1.13 1.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 107.83 54.37 118.71
Interest 9.53 9.72 4.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 98.30 44.65 113.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 98.30 44.65 113.83
Tax 30.92 17.13 40.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 67.38 27.52 73.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 67.38 27.52 73.24
Equity Share Capital 20.49 20.49 20.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.29 1.34 3.57
Diluted EPS 3.29 1.34 3.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.29 1.34 3.57
Diluted EPS 3.29 1.34 3.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited