    Orient Cement Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 876.03 crore, up 8.98% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 876.03 crore in March 2023 up 8.98% from Rs. 803.86 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.38 crore in March 2023 down 8% from Rs. 73.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.30 crore in March 2023 down 7.1% from Rs. 155.33 crore in March 2022.

    Orient Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.57 in March 2022.

    Orient Cement shares closed at 127.50 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.74% returns over the last 6 months and -10.18% over the last 12 months.

    Orient Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations876.03732.29803.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations876.03732.29803.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials127.4598.91110.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-20.56-4.36-8.56
    Power & Fuel--227.39218.33
    Employees Cost37.2542.5733.96
    Depreciation36.4737.0936.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses592.44277.45296.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.9953.24116.73
    Other Income4.851.131.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax107.8354.37118.71
    Interest9.539.724.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax98.3044.65113.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax98.3044.65113.83
    Tax30.9217.1340.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities67.3827.5273.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period67.3827.5273.24
    Equity Share Capital20.4920.4920.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.291.343.57
    Diluted EPS3.291.343.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.291.343.57
    Diluted EPS3.291.343.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
