Orient Cement Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 803.86 crore, down 3.34% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 803.86 crore in March 2022 down 3.34% from Rs. 831.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.24 crore in March 2022 down 26.67% from Rs. 99.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.33 crore in March 2022 down 24.3% from Rs. 205.20 crore in March 2021.

Orient Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.88 in March 2021.

Orient Cement shares closed at 122.15 on May 10, 2022 (BSE)

Orient Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 803.86 617.53 831.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 803.86 617.53 831.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 110.37 78.97 112.64
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.56 5.93 0.60
Power & Fuel 218.33 139.91 167.75
Employees Cost 33.96 41.56 41.56
Depreciation 36.62 36.83 35.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 296.42 233.62 306.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 116.73 80.70 166.66
Other Income 1.99 2.48 2.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 118.71 83.18 169.32
Interest 4.89 15.79 15.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 113.83 67.39 153.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 113.83 67.39 153.45
Tax 40.59 23.72 53.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 73.24 43.67 99.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 73.24 43.67 99.88
Equity Share Capital 20.49 20.49 20.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.57 2.13 4.88
Diluted EPS 3.57 2.13 4.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.57 2.13 4.88
Diluted EPS 3.57 2.13 4.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 11, 2022 04:32 pm
