Orient Cement Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 803.86 crore, down 3.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 803.86 crore in March 2022 down 3.34% from Rs. 831.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.24 crore in March 2022 down 26.67% from Rs. 99.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.33 crore in March 2022 down 24.3% from Rs. 205.20 crore in March 2021.

Orient Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.88 in March 2021.

Orient Cement shares closed at 122.15 on May 10, 2022 (BSE)