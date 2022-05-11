English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are guiding small businesses through digital transformation and towards growth. Block your calendar on 12-May at 4pm.Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Orient Cement Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 803.86 crore, down 3.34% Y-o-Y

    May 11, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 803.86 crore in March 2022 down 3.34% from Rs. 831.62 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.24 crore in March 2022 down 26.67% from Rs. 99.88 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.33 crore in March 2022 down 24.3% from Rs. 205.20 crore in March 2021.

    Orient Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.88 in March 2021.

    Close

    Orient Cement shares closed at 122.15 on May 10, 2022 (BSE)

    Orient Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations803.86617.53831.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations803.86617.53831.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials110.3778.97112.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.565.930.60
    Power & Fuel218.33139.91167.75
    Employees Cost33.9641.5641.56
    Depreciation36.6236.8335.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses296.42233.62306.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax116.7380.70166.66
    Other Income1.992.482.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax118.7183.18169.32
    Interest4.8915.7915.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax113.8367.39153.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax113.8367.39153.45
    Tax40.5923.7253.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities73.2443.6799.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period73.2443.6799.88
    Equity Share Capital20.4920.4920.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.572.134.88
    Diluted EPS3.572.134.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.572.134.88
    Diluted EPS3.572.134.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Orient Cement #Results
    first published: May 11, 2022 04:32 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.