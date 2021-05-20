Orient Cement Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 831.62 crore, up 27.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 831.62 crore in March 2021 up 27.06% from Rs. 654.52 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.88 crore in March 2021 up 126.65% from Rs. 44.07 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 205.20 crore in March 2021 up 55.38% from Rs. 132.06 crore in March 2020.

Orient Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 4.88 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.15 in March 2020.

Orient Cement shares closed at 126.80 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 83.24% returns over the last 6 months and 217.79% over the last 12 months.