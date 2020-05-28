Orient Cement Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 654.52 crore, down 12.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 654.52 crore in March 2020 down 12.82% from Rs. 750.81 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.07 crore in March 2020 down 28.91% from Rs. 61.99 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.06 crore in March 2020 down 15.92% from Rs. 157.06 crore in March 2019.

Orient Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.15 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.03 in March 2019.

Orient Cement shares closed at 40.85 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -45.46% returns over the last 6 months and -66.21% over the last 12 months.